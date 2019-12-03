Elk In North Carolina Gets Tangled Up In Homeowner's Hammock

Jim Beaver told the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Thanksgiving that an elk was stuck in his yard after getting caught up in a hammock, local news outlets report. A deputy helped to free the elk.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A man in Maggie Valley, N.C., often gets backyard visitors. Jim Beaver told WLOS-TV this Thanksgiving it was a bull elk. Beaver said elk like to play with the hammock on his apple tree and sometimes take the fruit. This time an elk's antlers got stuck, and a sheriff's corporal had to climb up to the roof to cut it loose. Since then, it has reportedly come back to the house, still wearing pieces of hammock on its head.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.