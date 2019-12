What Is The Trump Administration's Strategy For Trade Battles? NPR's Noel King talks to Stephen Vaughn, former general counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, about the U.S.-China trade war, and about U.S. trade policy in other parts of the world.

What Is The Trump Administration's Strategy For Trade Battles? What Is The Trump Administration's Strategy For Trade Battles? What Is The Trump Administration's Strategy For Trade Battles? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Stephen Vaughn, former general counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, about the U.S.-China trade war, and about U.S. trade policy in other parts of the world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor