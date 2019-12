Shelley Morrison, Rosario On 'Will And Grace,' Dies At 83 Actress Shelley Morrison, who played Rosario, the maid on the TV sitcom Will and Grace, died Sunday. It was originally a guest spot that eventually grew to become a core part of the sitcom.

Shelley Morrison, Rosario On 'Will And Grace,' Dies At 83 Shelley Morrison, Rosario On 'Will And Grace,' Dies At 83 Shelley Morrison, Rosario On 'Will And Grace,' Dies At 83 Audio will be available later today. Actress Shelley Morrison, who played Rosario, the maid on the TV sitcom Will and Grace, died Sunday. It was originally a guest spot that eventually grew to become a core part of the sitcom. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor