Accessibility links
'These Are The Hands' Interview With James Ross And Alexander McCall Smith Meet internationally-acclaimed author Alexander McCall Smith and award-winning composer James Ross, who collaborated on song cycle These Are The Hands.
Special Series

The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program
NPR logo

The Thistle & Shamrock: 'These Are The Hands'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/784401469/784414481" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Thistle & Shamrock: 'These Are The Hands'

The Thistle & Shamrock: 'These Are The Hands'

The Thistle & Shamrock: 'These Are The Hands'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/784401469/784414481" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Award-winning author Alexander McCall Smith penned the lyrics to These Are The Hands. Chris Watt/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Chris Watt/Courtesy of the Artist

Award-winning author Alexander McCall Smith penned the lyrics to These Are The Hands.

Chris Watt/Courtesy of the Artist

Composer James Ross wrote the piano arrangements for These Are The Hands. Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the Artist

Meet internationally-acclaimed author Alexander McCall Smith (No.1 Ladies' Detective Agency) and award-winning composer James Ross, who collaborated on song cycle These Are The Hands. Host Fiona Ritchie chatted with them about the process of bringing together the lyrics (McCall Smith) and the piano arrangements (Ross). With vocals from singers Michelle Burke and Kathleen MacInnes, their music explores Scotland's relationship with sea and land. This special musical encounter is not to be missed.

Special Series

The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program