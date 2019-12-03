No, Koalas Aren't 'Functionally Extinct.' But They Are In Danger
TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
In Australia, catastrophic wildfires are raising concerns over the fate of the koala.
The fires have reportedly threatened the marsupials' natural habitat significantly. By some reports, the koala is "functionally extinct."
But behind the headlines and viral videos, the story is less clear.
We discussed the fate of koalas with Natasha Daly, a wildlife reporter for National Geographic.
