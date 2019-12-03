Accessibility links
No, Koalas Aren't 'Functionally Extinct.' But They Are In Danger "There is absolutely a grain of truth to all this," but they're not functionally extinct, National Geographic wildlife reporter Natasha Daly told us.

No, Koalas Aren't 'Functionally Extinct.' But They Are In Danger

A koala relaxes at the world's largest and oldest-established koala haven: Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary near Brisbane. TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES hide caption

In Australia, catastrophic wildfires are raising concerns over the fate of the koala.

The fires have reportedly threatened the marsupials' natural habitat significantly. By some reports, the koala is "functionally extinct."

But behind the headlines and viral videos, the story is less clear.

We discussed the fate of koalas with Natasha Daly, a wildlife reporter for National Geographic.

