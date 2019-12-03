Writer Lyz Lenz On 'God Land' And The Divides In America's Faith And Politics

In the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, writer Lyz Lenz watched a discussion unfold about Midwestern voters, their political views and their religious beliefs. Then, her politically divided marriage ended when she learned she and her husband had voted for different presidential candidates. She found herself questioning the impact of faith on politics in middle America. Lenz's book, God Land: A Story of Faith, Loss, and Renewal in Middle America, explores exactly that: the conversations taking place in churches in the Midwest and their impact on Americans' values. Lenz and Sam Sanders spoke about questioning her faith, how religious institutions shape our personal views and whether Americans can bridge their political and religious divides.

