Turkey And NATO Members Face Off Over Kurdish Fighters In Syria Turkey threatens to hold up NATO's work unless it labels the Kurdish fighters in Syria who sided with the U.S. in the war against ISIS as terrorists. The West says they are an ally against terror.

