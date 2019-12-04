Maybe Santa Will Fill The Pothole In McComb, Miss.

The pothole has been decorated with tinsel, a star and a traffic cone to draw attention to the problem. The Enterprise-Journal reports residents want to protest with lights and presents too.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Residents of McComb, Miss., want help from their city, but they'd be fine getting it from Santa Claus. There's a big pothole on the street, and someone has made it obvious - they've decked the hole with tinsel, a star and a yellow traffic cone. The Enterprise-Journal reports residents want to protest with lights and presents, too, all in hopes that one holy night, a special visitor will leave pavement under that Christmas cone.

