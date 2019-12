4 Legal Scholars To Appear Before House Panel's Impeachment Hearing NPR's Rachel Martin talks to constitutional law scholar Bruce Ackerman about the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Ackerman was a lead witness at President Clinton's impeachment.

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to constitutional law scholar Bruce Ackerman about the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Ackerman was a lead witness at President Clinton's impeachment.