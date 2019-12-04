#1949: Stop and Chat Out in Gustavas, Alaska, Janet and her neighbors like to stop and talk to each other when they're driving. One of the topics: whether their cars are better off idling or being shut off during the conversation. This week on the Best of Car Talk, Tom and Ray weigh in, and one Magliozzi manages to book himself a night sleeping in the garage. Elsewhere, Heidi's Lincoln is under attack from a bird that's pecking at its own reflection. Can Heidi protect her car without landing on the Audubon Society's Most Wanted list? Also, Shawn's Caravan seems to be channeling Maurice Chevalier; John got a smokey lesson in what happens when you leave the filler cap off after an oil change; and Steve's truck is bouncing like a basketball on bumpy roads. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

