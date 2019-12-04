Encore: Authors Candice Carty-Williams And Angie Thomas

On this special episode, Sam Sanders revisits his 2019 conversations with two writers whose books he loved: Candice Carty-Williams, author of Queenie, and Angie Thomas, author of the books, On The Come Up and The Hate U Give. Candice Carty-Williams' 'Queenie' has been called "the black Bridget Jones' Diary" and centers around a 25-year-old woman going through the awkwardness of breakups, love and life. Angie Thomas's On The Come Up chronicles the story of a young girl who wants to be a rapper and whose song goes viral in an unexpected way.

Anjuli Sastry, Brent Baughman, Alexander McCall and Kitty Eisele produced and edited this episode for broadcast.