What Happens To The Stuff You Donate? "Your average thrift store in the United States only sells about one third of the stuff that ends up on its shelves," Adam Minter says. "The rest of the stuff ends up somewhere else." His book, 'Secondhand,' follows the things that don't sell — from cheap and soiled clothes to old gym equipment.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews a new album from Hootie & the Blowfish, their first in over a decade.



