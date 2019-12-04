Accessibility links
Live From The HIBT Summit: Sara Blakely Of Spanx Our first episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx. In front of a live audience, she tells Guy how she stayed confident in the earliest days of building the business, and why one day she still wound up sobbing on the floor of Office Depot. Every Thursday through the new year, we'll release new episodes from the HIBT Summit, so keep checking your podcast feed!
Live From The HIBT Summit: Sara Blakely Of Spanx

