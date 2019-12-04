Former President Jimmy Carter Discharged From Hospital

Enlarge this image toggle caption NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from a Georgia-area hospital after being admitted over the weekend to receive treatment for a urinary tract infection.

The Carter Center announced Wednesday the 39th president "looks forward to further rest and recovery at home."

"Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon," Carter Center spokesperson Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

"He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season."

As NPR has reported, Carter, 95 has suffered from a series of recent health challenges, including an operation last month to relieve pressure on his brain following two falls at his home.

There were "no complications from the surgery" the Carter Center announced after his procedure last month.

Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981. Prior to that, he served as governor of Georgia.