The Who Returns To Cincinnati 40 Years After Concert Tragedy Forty years ago, 11 concert-goers were killed in a stampede to see The Who in Cincinnati. The group just announced it will return to play another concert there all these years later.

The Who Returns To Cincinnati 40 Years After Concert Tragedy National The Who Returns To Cincinnati 40 Years After Concert Tragedy The Who Returns To Cincinnati 40 Years After Concert Tragedy Audio will be available later today. Forty years ago, 11 concert-goers were killed in a stampede to see The Who in Cincinnati. The group just announced it will return to play another concert there all these years later. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor