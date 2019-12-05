Electric Eel Powers Christmas Tree Lights

The Tennessee Aquarium says sensors detect an electric eel's little jolts of electricity, which then get transferred to the lights on a tree.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Christmas tree at the Tennessee Aquarium is plugged into one of the fish - sort of. The tree is situated near the tank of an electric eel named Miguel Wattson. The aquarium says sensors detect Miguel's little jolts of electricity, which then get transferred to the lights on the tree. But this is 2019, so the eel's shock waves also trigger its Twitter account. Recent posts include booyah and zippity-zappity-zoop. He's great at Christmas lights - still working on his Twitter game.

