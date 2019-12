SNAP Recipients Could Lose Benefits Under New Rule NPR's David Greene talks with Elaine Waxman of the Urban Institute about a new Trump administration move to tighten work requirements for some food stamp recipients.

SNAP Recipients Could Lose Benefits Under New Rule Economy SNAP Recipients Could Lose Benefits Under New Rule SNAP Recipients Could Lose Benefits Under New Rule Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks with Elaine Waxman of the Urban Institute about a new Trump administration move to tighten work requirements for some food stamp recipients. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor