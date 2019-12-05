'In Desperate Need Of Pies'

The Honey Baked Ham store in Missouri was closed but police were called when someone found a note with cash: "No one was here, and we were in desperate need of pies."

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Ballwin, Mo., investigated two missing pies. Someone apparently decided a Honey Baked Ham store should not have been closed for Thanksgiving. They entered the shop, which was unlocked. And they left a note - "no one was here, and we were in desperate need of pies," end quote. No word on whether they were pumpkin or pecan. Police told KPLR-TV the shop did not press charges because there was money left behind for the pies, plus tax.

