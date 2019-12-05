Russian Hacking Group Evil Corp. Charged By Federal Prosecutors In Alleged Bank Fraud

Updated at 10:30 a.m. ET

Federal law enforcement officials have announced criminal charges and sanctions against Russian nationals who operate a hacking organization known as Evil Corp., a group officials say is responsible for one of the most sweeping banking fraud schemes in the past decade.

Officials say Evil Corp. developed and distributed a type of malware that infected computers around the world and harvested banking credentials in order to steal some $100 million.

According to officials with the Justice and Treasury departments, the malware software was known as Dridex, which automated the theft of confidential information from banking customers after someone clicks on a phishing emails.

Investigators believe that the Russian government may have been complicit in the criminal enterprise.

"It's simply inconceivable that an organization like this can steal that amount of money from that money places using a distributive malware like Dridex without the Russian government being well-aware of those activities," a senior Treasury officials said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the group "one of the world's most prolific cybercriminal organizations" in what he called a "money mule" cybercrime.

He continued: "Our goal is to shut down Evil Corp, deter the distribution of Dridex, target the 'money mule 'network used to transfer stolen funds, and ultimately to protect our citizens from the group's criminal activities."

Trump officials say the leader of Evil Corp is an individual named Maksim Yakubets, and the State Department is offering $5 million for information that leads to his arrest.

Yakubets is alleged to have committed separate cyber crimes on behalf of the Russian government, working for Russia's Federal Security Service, officials say. Last April, he was in the process of getting a license to work with classified information on behalf of the Russian government, according to authorities.

"Evil Corp and their Dridex software serves as yet another example of the Russian government enlisting the assistance of cyber criminals to carry out malign activities," a senior Treasury official said.