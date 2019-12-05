Accessibility links
What Ukraine's President Thinks Of Trump, Putin & The Impeachment Hearings After six months in office, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky is "quite cynical" and feels "there are no reliable allies," journalist Simon Shuster says. Shuster recently interviewed Zelensky for 'Time.'

Also, John Powers reviews the French film, 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire.'
