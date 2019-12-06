The Price Of This Art Is Bananas

The artist Maurizio Cattelan made an artwork that is a banana duct-taped to the wall. It's priced at $120,000 in Miami.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Like any good artist, Maurizio Cattelan went through a process of trial and error. He tested out different materials to use for his sculpture; first resin, then bronze, but, ultimately, he settled on a banana. With it, he created a piece called Comedian. It's a banana duct-taped to a wall, and people seem to like it. It's on sale for $120,000 at a Miami art show. Hopefully, the piece sells before that banana spoils.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.