Man With 'Crime Pays' Tattoo Arrested

An Indiana man was wanted in connection with a vehicle chase. He has a forehead tattoo that says "crime pays."

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An Indiana man who has a tattoo with the words crime pays on his forehead might want to think about getting it removed. Donald Murray was wanted in connection with a vehicle chase. Police shared a mugshot from one of his prior arrests, got a bunch of tips on his whereabouts - possibly because it's easy to spot a guy with crime pays tattooed on his face. Murray turned himself in, and he's being held on bail. Crime doesn't pay.

