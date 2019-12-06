Shooter And 3 Other People Are Dead In Violence At Pensacola Navy Base

Enlarge this image toggle caption Google Maps / Screenshot by NPR Google Maps / Screenshot by NPR

Updated at 10:50 a.m. ET

At least four people are dead, including the suspected attacker, in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola Friday morning. Seven people were injured and remain in the hospital.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says the first call of an active shooter came in at 6:51 a.m. local time. Within an hour of the first public alert, his office said, "The shooter is confirmed dead."

Deputies who responded to the scene engaged the attacker in a shootout that transpired over two floors of a classroom building at the military base, Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said. One of those deputies killed the shooter, he said.

Two sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene have non-life-threatening injuries – one was shot in the arm and one in the knee, officials said at a news conference held at the base's front gates late Friday morning.

"Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie," Morgan said.

He says his agency is not looking for any other assailants.

The U.S. Navy says the base will be closed for all of Friday as authorities investigate, with only essential personnel allowed onto the site.

Rep. Matt Gaetz tells local TV station WEAR 3 News that the attack took place at the base's Building 633 – which he describes as "right in the center of the campus."

The nearby Baptist Hospital says it received 8 patients from the shooting; authorities later said one of those patients had died. The hospital did not provide other details, other than saying it's working with the Navy to get in touch with relatives of the people who were hurt.

Residents who live near the base tell local media outlets that they heard sirens and an emergency bulletin over the base's PA system, telling them to get somewhere safe.

"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter," the air base said in a brief Facebook post Friday morning.

It's the second active shooter situation at a U.S. Navy facility this week, coming two days after a Navy sailor shot and killed two civilian employees at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor military installation.

Naval Air Station Pensacola is a large base, with more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel in Escambia County, Fla. It includes Navy and Marines aviation training centers, and it's the home of the Blue Angels flight aerobatics team.

"We're a military town," Pensacola Mayor Grover C. Robinson IV said, adding that the community's "hearts and prayers" are with those affected by the attack.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

NPR editor Russell Lewis and reporter Amy Held contributed to this report.