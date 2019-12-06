Navy Says Shooter And 2 Other People Are Dead In Violence At Pensacola Navy Base

Updated at 10:25 a.m. ET

At least three people are dead, including the suspected attacker, after an active shooter situation was reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola Friday morning. Other people who were hurt have been sent to the hospital.

Within an hour of the first public alert, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said, "The shooter is confirmed dead."

The U.S. Navy says that an "unknown number" of people were transferred to local hospitals due to injuries from the shooting. The base will be closed for all of Friday as authorities investigate, with only essential personnel allowed onto the site.

Rep. Matt Gaetz tells local TV station WEAR 3 News that the attack took place at the base's Building 633 – which he describes as "right in the center of the campus."

In an email to NPR, base spokesman Jason Bortz says security personnel at the Pensacola base received an emergency call at 6:30 a.m. local time about an active shooter.

Officials say they'll provide details about the attack at a news conference at the base's front gates, slated for 10:30 a.m. ET.

There are no official reports yet of the total number of people who were hurt in the attack. But the nearby Baptist Hospital says it received 8 patients from the shooting. The hospital did not provide other details, other than saying it's working with the Navy to get in touch with relatives of the people who were hurt.

Residents who live near the base tell local media outlets that they heard sirens and an emergency bulletin over the base's PA system, telling them to get somewhere safe.

"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter," the air base said in a brief Facebook post Friday morning.

It's the second active shooter situation at a U.S. Navy facility this week, coming two days after a Navy sailor shot and killed two civilian employees at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor military installation.

Naval Air Station Pensacola is a large base, with more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel in Escambia County, Fla. It includes Navy and Marines aviation training centers, and it's the home of the Blue Angels flight aerobatics team.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

NPR editor Russell Lewis and reporter Amy Held contributed to this report.