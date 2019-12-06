The News Roundup for December 6, 2019

JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces that House Democrats will begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump. Attorney General William Barr weighs in on protests against police. And Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris drops out of the presidential race.

Meanwhile, world leaders gathered in London for a NATO summit this week. And what was said off mic attracted as much attention as what was said on mic.

The House steps up pressure on China for its treatment of the Uighurs. Ukraine asks Apple why Crimea shows up as being part of Russia on some of its apps. And who has shown up again in Ukraine? One Rudy Giuliani.

For the domestic hour, we spoke to Ed O'Keefe, a political correspondent with CBS News; Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a congressional correspondent for The New York Times; Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent with Reuters; and Nancy Klingener, WLRN's Key West reporter.

For the international hour, we spoke to Ron Nixon, an international investigations editor for The Associated Press; David Lawler, a world news editor at Axios; and Joyce Karam, a Washington correspondent for The National.

