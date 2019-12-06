Accessibility links
The News Roundup for December 6, 2019 House Democrats will begin drafting articles of impeachment. Attorney General William Barr weighs in on protests against police. And Sen. Kamala Harris drops out of the presidential race.

Around the world, world leaders convened in London for a NATO summit. The House steps up pressure on China for its treatment of the Uighurs. And Crimea shows up as being part of Russia on some of Apple's apps.

The News Roundup for December 6, 2019

Campaign signs for democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are displayed on a wall outside of her Oakland campaign office on December 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris announced today that she is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race citing financial difficulties. JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces that House Democrats will begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump. Attorney General William Barr weighs in on protests against police. And Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris drops out of the presidential race.

Meanwhile, world leaders gathered in London for a NATO summit this week. And what was said off mic attracted as much attention as what was said on mic.

The House steps up pressure on China for its treatment of the Uighurs. Ukraine asks Apple why Crimea shows up as being part of Russia on some of its apps. And who has shown up again in Ukraine? One Rudy Giuliani.

For the domestic hour, we spoke to Ed O'Keefe, a political correspondent with CBS News; Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a congressional correspondent for The New York Times; Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent with Reuters; and Nancy Klingener, WLRN's Key West reporter.

For the international hour, we spoke to Ron Nixon, an international investigations editor for The Associated Press; David Lawler, a world news editor at Axios; and Joyce Karam, a Washington correspondent for The National.

