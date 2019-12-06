Accessibility links
Minted: Mariam Naficy

In 2000, Mariam Naficy sold her first company, an online cosmetics store called Eve.com, for $110 million. Several years later, she got the entrepreneurial itch once again: she founded Minted.com, an online stationery store that solicits designs from artists all over the world. Today Minted is one of the biggest crowdsourcing platforms on the Internet. PLUS in our post-script "How You Built That," we check back with Christopher Rannefors who created BatBnB, a sleek wooden box that hangs on your house and provides a safe home for mosquito-eating bats.
Minted: Mariam Naficy

Listen · 52:42
How I Built This with Guy Raz

Mariam Naficy is the founder of Minted
Phuong Nguyen for NPR
Phuong Nguyen for NPR
How You Built That: BatBnB

We check back with Christopher Rannefors who created BatBnB, a sleek wooden box that hangs on your house and provides a safe home for mosquito-eating bats.

