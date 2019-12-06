Minted: Mariam Naficy

In 2000, Mariam Naficy sold her first company, an online cosmetics store called Eve.com, for $110 million.

Several years later, she got the entrepreneurial itch once again: she founded Minted.com, an online stationery store that solicits designs from artists all over the world.

Today Minted is one of the biggest crowdsourcing platforms on the Internet.

