Weekly Wrap: Climate Talks, PrEP Access, Women's Rage

International climate talks began this week in Madrid. The U.S. sent representatives even though President Trump has claimed the U.S. is officially out of the international climate accord. The Trump Administration also said this week it has a plan to distribute HIV-prevention medication for free to individuals without prescription drug insurance coverage. Does the plan go far enough? Plus, Jennifer Aniston gets angry in her performance in 'The Morning Show.' What does it represent about women's rage? Sam is joined this week by NPR reporters Rebecca Hersher and Selena Simmons-Duffin.

