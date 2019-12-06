Symphony Conductor M. Tilson Thomas This weekend Tilson Thomas will receive the Kennedy Center Lifetime Artistic Achievement award. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1995 and 2012 about his work and growing up in the theater.



Also we remember Mary Previte, who worked for 30 years with teenagers in detention in Camden, NJ where the center she ran became a model for others across the country. "We took terror out of their lives," she says, "When boys and girls come in, one of the first messages the officers will say is, 'We will not let you hurt somebody while you're here, and we will not let anyone hurt you.'" Previte died last month at the age of 87.

