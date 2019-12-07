Fresh Air Weekend: Edward Noton; Best Books Of '19; 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour

Edward Norton On Urban Planning And 'Slow Cooking' 'Motherless Brooklyn': Norton wrote, directed and starred in the film adaptation of Jonathan Lethem's novel. The movie centers on a detective with Tourette's syndrome who uncovers corruption in New York City.

Maureen Corrigan's Favorite Books Of 2019: Here Are 10 Unputdownable Reads: This year's list is a mix of literary fiction, true crime, memoirs and essays, from acclaimed authors as well as some brand new voices — and you won't be able to put any of them down.

'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour On Acting And Living With Bipolar Disorder: "Acting allowed me to channel this neurosis into a character," Harbour says. He plays the skeptical police chief of a sleepy town besieged by supernatural events in the Netflix series.

