West Virginia Corrections Employees Fired, Suspended Over Nazi Salute Photo Two West Virginia corrections officers and a cadet have been fired after about two dozen trainees were photographed giving an apparent Nazi salute. Thirty-four others have been suspended.

West Virginia Corrections Employees Fired, Suspended Over Nazi Salute Photo National West Virginia Corrections Employees Fired, Suspended Over Nazi Salute Photo West Virginia Corrections Employees Fired, Suspended Over Nazi Salute Photo Audio will be available later today. Two West Virginia corrections officers and a cadet have been fired after about two dozen trainees were photographed giving an apparent Nazi salute. Thirty-four others have been suspended. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor