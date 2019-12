Scorpions Infest Brazilian Cities NPR's Scott Simon asks University of São Paulo researcher Hamilton Carvalho about an explosion in the scorpion population in Brazilian urban centers.

Scorpions Infest Brazilian Cities Latin America Scorpions Infest Brazilian Cities Scorpions Infest Brazilian Cities Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon asks University of São Paulo researcher Hamilton Carvalho about an explosion in the scorpion population in Brazilian urban centers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor