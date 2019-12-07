Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Alonzo, the latest wellness trend sweeping the nation is...

ALONZO BODDEN: It is not Peloton.

SAGAL: No, it's not.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The latest wellness trend sweeping the nation is getting a tan on your what?

BODDEN: Oh, you're asking the black man.

SAGAL: I am asking the black man.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: I don't know. Your palms.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Peter, I don't know what you people are doing next.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: You know?

SAGAL: Well, actually, I...

BODDEN: I can't keep up with you guys. Let's see - what would you want to tan now? Your bum?

SAGAL: Yes.

ADAM FELBER: Yes.

SAGAL: Not just your bum - specifically, the area known as the perineum.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes.

(GROANING)

SAGAL: That is something usually only seen by your OB/GYN or urologist.

FELBER: And they call it where the sun don't shine for a reason.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

AIDA RODRIGUEZ: Yes.

SAGAL: And so what happened was it started when various people on the Internet - like wellness influencers, like someone called Metaphysical Meagan and other people who definitely do not vaccinate their children...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Started advocating perineum sunning - basically taking your pants off, lying down and pointing your moon right at the sun, which - it's so inconvenient to do it that way. Why don't you just eat chili peppers like everybody else?

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Well, if it catches on, air travel is going to be a lot more interesting.

SAGAL: Yeah.

FELBER: Attention, passengers. Now we're passing over - oh, dear god.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLACK HOLE SUN")

SOUNDGARDEN: (Singing) Black hole sun, won't you come wash away the rain? Black hole sun...

