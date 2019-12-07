Predictions

Our panelists predict what the guy from the Peloton ad will be getting for his wife for Christmas next year.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will the Peleton guy get his wife next year? - Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: He'll re-gift the Peloton he gave to the wife who will dump him this year.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Aida Rodriguez.

AIDA RODRIGUEZ: A bigger couch because he's going to be sleeping on it for the next year.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: He's going to Jared's.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Aida Rodriguez and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you so much. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. This is NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.