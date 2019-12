Barbershop: Kamala Harris Suspends Presidential Campaign NPR's Michel Martin discusses Sen. Kamala Harris' decision to suspend her presidential campaign with three analysts: Malaika Jabali, Kelly Dittmar and Jennifer Riley Collins.

Barbershop: Kamala Harris Suspends Presidential Campaign Politics Barbershop: Kamala Harris Suspends Presidential Campaign Barbershop: Kamala Harris Suspends Presidential Campaign Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin discusses Sen. Kamala Harris' decision to suspend her presidential campaign with three analysts: Malaika Jabali, Kelly Dittmar and Jennifer Riley Collins. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor