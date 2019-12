Interview With Singer Girl Ultra NPR's Michel Martin speaks with singer Mariana de Miguel, who performs under the stage name Girl Ultra, about her new album, Nuevos Aires.

Interview With Singer Girl Ultra Movie Interviews Interview With Singer Girl Ultra Interview With Singer Girl Ultra Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with singer Mariana de Miguel, who performs under the stage name Girl Ultra, about her new album, Nuevos Aires. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor