'Mahna Mahna' (Do Do Do Do Do, Do Do Do Do) Turns 50
On Nov. 27, 1969, a goofy sketch featuring Jim Henson's Muppets singing a very catchy song appeared on Sesame Street. Writer and CBC radio producer Jennifer Van Evra looked into the surprising history of Mahna Mahna, and traced it all the way back to a sexy Italian film. Read her article: 'Mahna Mahna at 50: Fascinating Facts About the Unforgettable Muppets Song.'