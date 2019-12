Visiting Imprisoned ISIS Fighters We tour of one of the main prisons in northeastern Syria for ISIS fighters where dozens of inmates are crammed into tiny cells. The prison's director says he's not even sure who all the prisoners are.

Visiting Imprisoned ISIS Fighters

We tour of one of the main prisons in northeastern Syria for ISIS fighters where dozens of inmates are crammed into tiny cells. The prison's director says he's not even sure who all the prisoners are.