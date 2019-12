Remembering A Victim Of The Pensacola Naval Base Shooting Three sailors were killed during last week's shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla. One was Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, a track star at his high school in St. Petersburg.

Three sailors were killed during last week's shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla. One was Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, a track star at his high school in St. Petersburg.