Performance Artist Eats Banana Which Was Part Of Exhibit

The exhibit garnered attention for its absurdity. A banana duct-taped to a white wall at Miami's Art Basel sold for $120,000. The piece did not come with instructions for replacing the fruit.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Over the years, many have declared, good artists copy; great artists steal. After a stunt over the weekend, you may also say hungry artists eat. Last week, we told you about a $120,000 banana duct-taped to a white wall at Miami's Art Basel. The exhibit, called "Comedian," got a whole lot of attention for its absurdity. After the performance artist peeled it off the wall and ate it, we are reminded of its utility.

