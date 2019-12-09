Women Dominated 2019: Ken Tucker Picks His Top 10 Albums Of The Year

From rap to rock to singer-songwriter pop, 2019 was a bountiful year for all kinds of music. Lil Nas X's hit "Old Town Road" defined the year with its massive, genre-crossing popularity and sheer catchiness. But when it came to the best albums of 2019, female artists reigned.

When I started drawing up my list my favorite albums of the year, it was quickly apparent that the first three entries would be in very close competition. I love Lizzo's Cuz I Love You for its soul ballads and hip-hop funk; I admire Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? for its artful intimacy; and I continue to be nourished by Lana Del Rey's Norman F****** Rockwell! for its long, languid songs about the ways that men intrigue, please and disappoint her.

In the end, Del Rey's cinematic compositions pushed her collection just slightly ahead of the others to take the No. 1 slot. Here's my list, in order, of the best albums of the year:

1. Lana Del Rey, Norman F****** Rockwell!

2. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

3. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

4. Carsie Blanton, Buck Up

5. Megan Thee Stallion, Fever

6. Carly Rae Jepsen, Dedicated

7. Maren Morris, Girl

8. Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album

9. Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow

10. Jenny Lewis, On the Line