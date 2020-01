'Maisel' Actor Alex Borstein Borstein's won back-to-back Emmys for playing a tough, street-wise talent manager on the Amazon series, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.' She says the character reminds her of her mother and grandmother. She talks about her roles on 'Mad TV,' 'Getting On,' and being the comic relief in her family.



Also, critic Ken Tucker picks his top 10 albums of 2019 — all by women.