Chanel Miller Wants You To Know Her Name

In 2016, a Stanford University student athlete named Brock Turner was convicted on three counts of felony sexual assault.

He'd sexually assaulted an unconscious woman the previous year outside a frat party, behind a dumpster. He served three months of a six-month sentence in county jail: a sentence many denounced as unreasonably lenient.

But that's the part of the story we know. We have known very little about the victim, referred to in court documents as "Emily Doe," beyond her words in a viral victim impact statement. Until now.

Her name is Chanel Miller, a now-27-year-old writer, artist, and advocate. And she has a lot more to say.

Miller recently revealed her identity with the release of her new memoir called Know My Name.

We spoke to Miller about her new book, her experience during the trial and how she used stand-up comedy to help cope.

