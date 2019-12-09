Accessibility links
Chanel Miller Wants You To Know Her Name "To me, it was a very clear case. How could that have been a consensual encounter if that was how I was abandoned?" Chanel Miller told us. "Instead, I found that my assailant was pushing back as hard as he could and would use every resource to try to discredit and silence me."

Chanel Miller Wants You To Know Her Name

1A

Chanel Miller speaks onstage at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall. ASTRID STAWIARZ/GETTY IMAGES FOR GLAMOUR hide caption

Chanel Miller speaks onstage at the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall.

In 2016, a Stanford University student athlete named Brock Turner was convicted on three counts of felony sexual assault.

He'd sexually assaulted an unconscious woman the previous year outside a frat party, behind a dumpster. He served three months of a six-month sentence in county jail: a sentence many denounced as unreasonably lenient.

But that's the part of the story we know. We have known very little about the victim, referred to in court documents as "Emily Doe," beyond her words in a viral victim impact statement. Until now.

Her name is Chanel Miller, a now-27-year-old writer, artist, and advocate. And she has a lot more to say.

Miller recently revealed her identity with the release of her new memoir called Know My Name.

We spoke to Miller about her new book, her experience during the trial and how she used stand-up comedy to help cope.

