Accessibility links
Live From The HIBT Summit: Troy Carter Our second episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features founder and investor Troy Carter, who re-started his career in the music business after becoming Lady Gaga's manager. In a live conversation with Guy, he offers advice on staying hungry, being humble, and admitting when you don't know the answer. Every Thursday through the new year, we'll release new episodes from the HIBT Summit, so keep checking your podcast feed!
NPR logo

Live From The HIBT Summit: Troy Carter

Listen · 17:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/786500722/787225226" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Live From The HIBT Summit: Troy Carter

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Live From The HIBT Summit: Troy Carter

Live From The HIBT Summit: Troy Carter

Listen · 17:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/786500722/787225226" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Our second episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features founder and investor Troy Carter, who re-started his career in the music business after becoming Lady Gaga's manager.

In a live conversation with Guy, he offers advice on staying hungry, being humble, and admitting when you don't know the answer.

Every Thursday through the new year, we'll release new episodes from the HIBT Summit, so keep checking your podcast feed!