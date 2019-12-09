Live From The HIBT Summit: Troy Carter

Our second episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features founder and investor Troy Carter, who re-started his career in the music business after becoming Lady Gaga's manager.

In a live conversation with Guy, he offers advice on staying hungry, being humble, and admitting when you don't know the answer.

Every Thursday through the new year, we'll release new episodes from the HIBT Summit, so keep checking your podcast feed!