Accessibility links
Live From The HIBT Summit: Kevin Systrom & Mike Krieger Of Instagram Our third live episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, co-founders of Instagram. They talk to Guy about what they've been doing since they stepped down from the company, and whether they think social media can still help make a kinder world. In the new year, we'll release more episodes from the HIBT Summit, so keep checking your podcast feed!
NPR logo

Live From The HIBT Summit: Kevin Systrom & Mike Krieger Of Instagram

Listen · 22:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/786501559/789310861" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Live From The HIBT Summit: Kevin Systrom & Mike Krieger Of Instagram

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Live From The HIBT Summit: Kevin Systrom & Mike Krieger Of Instagram

Live From The HIBT Summit: Kevin Systrom & Mike Krieger Of Instagram

Listen · 22:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/786501559/789310861" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Our third live episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, co-founders of Instagram.

They talk to Guy about what they've been doing since they stepped down from the company, and whether they think social media can still help make a kinder world.

In the new year, we'll release more episodes from the HIBT Summit, so keep checking your podcast feed!