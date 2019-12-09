Live From The HIBT Summit: Kevin Systrom & Mike Krieger Of Instagram

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Our third live episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, co-founders of Instagram.

They talk to Guy about what they've been doing since they stepped down from the company, and whether they think social media can still help make a kinder world.

In the new year, we'll release more episodes from the HIBT Summit, so keep checking your podcast feed!