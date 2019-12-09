Live From The HIBT Summit: Tariq Farid Of Edible Arrangements

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Our fourth episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features Tariq Farid, founder of Edible Arrangements.

In a live conversation with Guy, Tariq talks about flowers, fruit, and family—and how he wouldn't be where he is without the sacrifices and support of the people he loves the most.

We'll be releasing more episodes from the Summit in the new year, so keep checking your podcast feed!