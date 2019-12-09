Accessibility links
Live From The HIBT Summit: Stewart Butterfield Our sixth episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of Flickr and Slack. Both companies emerged out of failure. In this live conversation with Guy, Stewart describes how he pivoted from two unsuccessful video games into two multi-million dollar brands. We'll be releasing a few more episodes from the HIBT Summit over the next few weeks, so keep checking your podcast feed.
Live From The HIBT Summit: Stewart Butterfield

Listen · 16:13
How I Built This with Guy Raz

