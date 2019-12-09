Live From The HIBT Summit: Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Our eighth episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features Jeni Britton Bauer, the founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

In this live conversation with Guy, Jeni talks about maintaining authenticity while growing her company, and how Columbus, Ohio played a key role in her company's success.

We'll be releasing a few more episodes from the Summit, so keep checking your podcast feed.