READ: Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

Updated at 11:20 a.m. ET

House Democrats announced Tuesday that they will bring two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"The President Trump has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice, and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," the resolution reads.

After it finalizes the articles, the Judiciary Committee is expected to send them to the full House for a vote on whether to impeach. If the Democratic-led House votes to impeach the president, the Republican-led Senate is expected to hold a trial on whether to remove or acquit the president.

Read the articles, as released by Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.