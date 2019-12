U.S. Takes Steps To Sideline The World Trade Organization The Trump administration is taking aim at the World Trade Organization. The president is refusing to approve WTO appellate nominees, hampering its ability to serve as a trade referee.

U.S. Takes Steps To Sideline The World Trade Organization Books U.S. Takes Steps To Sideline The World Trade Organization U.S. Takes Steps To Sideline The World Trade Organization Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is taking aim at the World Trade Organization. The president is refusing to approve WTO appellate nominees, hampering its ability to serve as a trade referee. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor