Michigan Woman Win $5 Million Lottery Prize

The woman was prompted to check her ticket after she scrolled through her social media feed and saw an article about the winning ticket coming from the same shop where she bought her ticket.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Social media delivers all sorts of news. Sometimes that news just makes you mad, but a Michigan woman was made happy. She scrolled through her feed a day after a lottery drawing and an article came up saying the winning ticket came from the shop where she bought a ticket. So she checked the numbers. The $5 million was hers. She chooses to remain anonymous but maybe will announce later with a tweet and a post.

